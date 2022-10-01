Tis the season to be sober

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Alicea, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Alicea, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, provides 86th Maintenance Group Airmen with awareness about the direct impact that alcohol consumption has on various body compositions during a Wet Lab event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. The purpose of the Wet Lab event is to provide awareness to personnel on how the 569 USFPS conducts standard field sobriety tests to determine if people are driving under the influence in order to deter people from drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page

The 569th United States Forces Police Squadron hosted a Wet Lab event and performed a variety of Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) on 86th Maintenance Group Airmen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021.

The purpose of this event was to spread awareness of the direct impact that alcohol consumption has on various body compositions in order to deter people from drinking and driving.

The SFSTs performed on 86 MXG Airmen were: the portable breathalyzer test, the walk and turn test and the horizontal gaze nystagmus test.

With the increase of DUI charges within the Kaiserslautern Military Community, it is vitally important that awareness is spread about the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving.