Tis the season to be sober

The 569th United States Forces Police Squadron hosted a Wet Lab event and performed a variety of Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) on 86th Maintenance Group Airmen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021.
The purpose of this event was to spread awareness of the direct impact that alcohol consumption has on various body compositions in order to deter people from drinking and driving.
The SFSTs performed on 86 MXG Airmen were: the portable breathalyzer test, the walk and turn test and the horizontal gaze nystagmus test.
With the increase of DUI charges within the Kaiserslautern Military Community, it is vitally important that awareness is spread about the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving.
