    175th Wing Welcomes First Female Wing Commander [Image 8 of 8]

    175th Wing Welcomes First Female Wing Commander

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori A. Robinson, the commander of the 175th Wing, hugs U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Victor R. Macias, the deputy commander for the Cyber National Mission Force, U.S. Cyber Command, after a change of command ceremony on Jan. 7, 2022, at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland. Members of the Maryland National Guard gathered for the socially distanced ceremony to bid farewell to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Johnson, the outgoing commander and welcomed Robinson. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 16:15
    Photo ID: 7005638
    VIRIN: 220107-Z-UY654-2119
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.74 MB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th Wing Welcomes First Female Wing Commander [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland Air National Guard Welcomes First Female Wing Commander

