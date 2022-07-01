175th Wing Welcomes First Female Wing Commander

(From left) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, the adjutant general for Maryland, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul D. Johnson, the commander of the 175th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori A. Robinson, the incoming commander, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony on Jan. 7, 2022, at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland. Members of the Maryland National Guard gathered for the socially distanced ceremony to bid farewell to Johnson, the outgoing commander, and welcomed Robinson, the incoming commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

