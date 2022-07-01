Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    175th Wing Welcomes First Female Wing Commander [Image 3 of 8]

    175th Wing Welcomes First Female Wing Commander

    MIDDLE RIVE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    (From left) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, the adjutant general for Maryland, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul D. Johnson, the commander of the 175th Wing, pose for a portrait after Johnson received the Maryland Distinguished Service Cross for Service award on Jan. 7, 2022, before a change of command ceremony at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland. Members of the Maryland National Guard gathered for the socially distanced ceremony to bid farewell to Johnson, the outgoing commander, and welcomed U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori A. Robinson, the incoming commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th Wing Welcomes First Female Wing Commander [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    coc
    MDNG
    Maryland National Guard
    MDANG
    175WG

