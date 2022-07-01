Maryland Air National Guard Welcomes First Female Wing Commander

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah McClanahan | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori A. Robinson, the commander of the 175th Wing, hugs U.S....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah McClanahan | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori A. Robinson, the commander of the 175th Wing, hugs U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Victor R. Macias, the deputy commander for the Cyber National Mission Force, U.S. Cyber Command, after a change of command ceremony on Jan. 7, 2022, at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland. Members of the Maryland National Guard gathered for the socially distanced ceremony to bid farewell to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Johnson, the outgoing commander and welcomed Robinson. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan) see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE – U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori Robinson became the first female to lead the 175th Wing when she assumed command during a change of command ceremony on Jan. 7, 2021, at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport here.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the adjutant general for Maryland, was the presiding official of the Maryland Air National Guard ceremony where U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Johnson, the outgoing wing commander, relinquished command to Robinson.



With the passing of the 175th Wing guidon, first from Johnson to Gowen and then Gowen to Robinson, the symbolic military tradition signified the passing of leadership.



“No one can see the future when they take command, and in my four years in the corner office we have been through more than anyone could have predicted,” said Johnson, who lead the wing through multiple deployments and celebrated the 100 years of the Maryland Air National Guard all during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Collectively, we are dedicated to executing our mission with excellence and cultivating a culture of professionalism, respect, and belonging. Individually, I recognize that each of you has had a part in making the 175th Wing the shining example of what a multi-domain, combat-proven organization should be.”



The 175th Wing is a dual-mission organization supporting combatant commanders in the air with the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and in cyberspace with support from the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group.



“I am humbled by this opportunity and grateful to, once again, be working with this exceptional team,” said Robinson, who previously served as the Maryland Air National Guard chief of staff and as the Air National Guard advisor to Headquarters Air Force A 3/6. “Your dedicated work in A-10 ops and maintenance, cyberspace, intelligence and S-team operations keeps this wing in a prominent role in our national security. Building and operating these capabilities is a vitally important business.”



In addition to serving at the behest of the President for federal service, the Maryland Air National Guard is also called to serve the citizens of Maryland when needed by Governor Larry Hogan.



“I want to emphasize that nothing can be accomplished without the incredible efforts of our mission support and medical groups, as well as our command post, finance, contracting, IG, safety, judge advocate general, and Airmen Care Team offices,” expressed Robinson. “You are the epitome of team players. What you have done over the past two years is superhuman. Thank you for your dedication.”



Prior to serving as the 175th Wing commander, Johnson served as the vice wing commander and will now transition into his new role as the Air National Guard assistant to the director, Air and Cyberspace Operations, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces. There he will strategically lead staffing functions for all of the air and cyberspace operations for the entire PACAF community.