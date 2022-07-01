Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    175th Wing Welcomes First Female Wing Commander [Image 4 of 8]

    175th Wing Welcomes First Female Wing Commander

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    (From left) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, the adjutant general for Maryland, receives the 175th Wing guidon from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul D. Johnson, the outgoing commander of the 175th Wing, during a change of command ceremony on Jan. 7, 2022, at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland. Members of the Maryland National Guard gathered for the socially distanced ceremony to bid farewell to Johnson, the outgoing commander and welcomed U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori A. Robinson, the incoming commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    Maryland Air National Guard Welcomes First Female Wing Commander

