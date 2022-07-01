175th Wing Welcomes First Female Wing Commander

(From left) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, the adjutant general for Maryland, presents the 175th Wing guidon to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori A. Robinson, the incoming commander of the 175th Wing, during a change of command ceremony on Jan. 7, 2022, at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland. Members of the Maryland National Guard gathered for the socially distanced ceremony to bid farewell to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul D. Johnson, the outgoing commander and welcomed Robinson. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

