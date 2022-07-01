175th Wing Welcomes First Female Wing Commander

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul D. Johnson, the commander of the 175th Wing, delivers a speech before a change of command ceremony on Jan. 7, 2022, at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland. Members of the Maryland National Guard gathered for the socially distanced ceremony to bid farewell to Johnson, the outgoing commander and welcomed U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori A. Robinson. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)
Maryland Air National Guard Welcomes First Female Wing Commander
