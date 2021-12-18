Members of Joint Task Force Bravo pause for a photo with the Guatemalan 5th Infantry Brigade in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, Dec. 18, 2021. Guatemala’s 5th Infantry Brigade joined forces with JTF-Bravo personnel to assist with a global health engagement, which saw more than 1,200 patients and fostered the partnership between U.S. and Guatemalan forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 15:41
|Photo ID:
|7004456
|VIRIN:
|211218-F-HB829-0003
|Resolution:
|4733x3150
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|GT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Adam Shanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
