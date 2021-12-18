JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement

Members of Joint Task Force Bravo pause for a photo with the Guatemalan 5th Infantry Brigade in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, Dec. 18, 2021. Guatemala’s 5th Infantry Brigade joined forces with JTF-Bravo personnel to assist with a global health engagement, which saw more than 1,200 patients and fostered the partnership between U.S. and Guatemalan forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)

