U.S. Army Sgt. Valencia Guevara, an animal care specialist and Lt. Col Jenifer Hope, the Joint Task Force Bravo veterinarian, administers vaccines and medications to a sheep in the Chiantla region of Guatemala, Dec. 14, 2021. Members of JTF-Bravo spent a week providing medical and veterinary care to populations throughout Guatemala. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 15:41
|Photo ID:
|7004453
|VIRIN:
|211214-F-HB829-0041
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|GT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Adam Shanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
