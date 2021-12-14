Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement [Image 5 of 8]

    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement

    GUATEMALA

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Shanks 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Sgt. Valencia Guevara, an animal care specialist and Lt. Col Jenifer Hope, the Joint Task Force Bravo veterinarian, administers vaccines and medications to a sheep in the Chiantla region of Guatemala, Dec. 14, 2021. Members of JTF-Bravo spent a week providing medical and veterinary care to populations throughout Guatemala. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    veterinary services
    USSOUTHCOM
    medics
    partnership
