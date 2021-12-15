U.S. Army Col. Franklin Florence, the Joint Task Force Bravo dentist, center, cuts the ribbon during an opening ceremony at a global health engagement in Aquacatan, Guatemala, Dec. 15, 2021. For five days, medical professionals with JTF-Bravo provided medical care and veterinary services to populations in two regions of Guatemala. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 15:41 Photo ID: 7004455 VIRIN: 211215-F-HB829-0016 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 3.7 MB Location: GT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Adam Shanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.