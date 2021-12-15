Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement [Image 7 of 8]

    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement

    GUATEMALA

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Shanks 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Col. Franklin Florence, the Joint Task Force Bravo dentist, center, cuts the ribbon during an opening ceremony at a global health engagement in Aquacatan, Guatemala, Dec. 15, 2021. For five days, medical professionals with JTF-Bravo provided medical care and veterinary services to populations in two regions of Guatemala. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 15:41
    Photo ID: 7004455
    VIRIN: 211215-F-HB829-0016
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: GT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Adam Shanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement
    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement
    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement
    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement
    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement
    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement
    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement
    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    veterinary services
    USSOUTHCOM
    medics
    partnership
    MEDEL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT