JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement

U.S. Army Spc. William Gonzalez, a military policeman with Joint Task Force Bravo, talks with local children during a global health engagement in the Chiantla region of Guatemala, Dec. 13, 2021. Personnel from JTF-Bravo deployed to Guatemala to provide medical and veterinary care to populations in hard-to-reach areas of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)

