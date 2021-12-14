Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement [Image 4 of 8]

    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement

    GUATEMALA

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Shanks 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A member of the Guatemalan Ministry of Agriculture holds onto a goat on a family’s farm in the Chiantla region of Guatemala, Dec. 14, 2021. Members of Joint Task Force Bravo deployed to Guatemala to conduct a global health engagement, providing medical and veterinary care to populations throughout the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)

    This work, JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Adam Shanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guatemala
    veterinary services
    USSOUTHCOM
    medics
    partnership
    MEDEL

