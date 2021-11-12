JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement

Members of Joint Task Force Bravo unload a CH-47 Chinook at the Guatemalan 5th Infantry Brigade near Huehuetenango, Guatemala, Dec. 11, 2021. JTF-Bravo deployed approximately 30 personnel to provide medical and veterinary care to Guatemalan populations who may not have access to medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)

