    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement [Image 2 of 8]

    JTF-Bravo medics perform Guatemala global health engagement

    GUATEMALA

    12.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Shanks 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of Joint Task Force Bravo unload a CH-47 Chinook at the Guatemalan 5th Infantry Brigade near Huehuetenango, Guatemala, Dec. 11, 2021. JTF-Bravo deployed approximately 30 personnel to provide medical and veterinary care to Guatemalan populations who may not have access to medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)

    Guatemala
    veterinary services
    USSOUTHCOM
    medics
    partnership
    MEDEL

