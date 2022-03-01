The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

220103-N-YP095-1002 SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Jan. 3, 2022) The Royal Norwegian Navy Frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) transits alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), while departing Souda, Bay, Greece, Jan. 3, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

