211231-N-ZO368-0001 CRETE, GREECE (Dec. 31, 2021) Sailors assigned to unit of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, attend a winery tour during a scheduled port visit in Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 31 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston)

