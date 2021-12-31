211231-N-ZO368-0001 CRETE, GREECE (Dec. 31, 2021) Sailors assigned to unit of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, attend a winery tour during a scheduled port visit in Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 31 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 09:37
|Photo ID:
|7001041
|VIRIN:
|211231-N-ZO368-0001
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
