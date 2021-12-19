211231-N-DZ398-1003 CRETE, GREECE (Dec. 31, 2021) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Kenny Zamor, from Miami, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), cleans up trash on a beach during a community relations (COMREL) event in Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 31, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donovan M. Jarrett)

