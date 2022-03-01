220103-N-PA358-1008 SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Jan. 3, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Benjamin Rettle, left, from Poconos, Pennsylvania, Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Sasha Simmons, center, from Toledo, Ohio, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Sabine Young, from Chesapeake, Virginia, lower the national ensign on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) prior to departing Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 3, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2022