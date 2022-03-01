220103-N-XR893-0078 SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Jan. 3, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 3rd Class Valerie Rodriguez, left, from San Antonio, and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Seth Walker, from Haymarket, Virginia, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, clean the landing gear of an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 3, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

