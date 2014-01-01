220102-N-GP384-1084 CRETE, GREECE (Jan. 2, 2022) Sailors assigned to units of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, tour at the Maleme German Military Cemetery, during a scheduled port visit to Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 2, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2014 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 09:37 Photo ID: 7001043 VIRIN: 220102-N-GP384-1026 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 931.59 KB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 18 of 18], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.