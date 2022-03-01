220103-N-XR893-0105 SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Jan. 3, 2022) Sailors assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, perform routine maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 3, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

