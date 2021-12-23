A U.S. Marine from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron marshals in an F/A-18 Hornet at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 23, 2021. The VMFA-115 deployed a squadron of F/A-18s along with necessary support personnel in order to signal U.S. and coalition resolve in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 05:35
|Photo ID:
|7000981
|VIRIN:
|211223-F-LC363-1111
|Resolution:
|5031x2830
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB
LEAVE A COMMENT