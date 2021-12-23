A U.S. Marine from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron marshals in an F/A-18 Hornet at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 23, 2021. The VMFA-115 deployed a squadron of F/A-18s along with necessary support personnel in order to signal U.S. and coalition resolve in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 05:35 Photo ID: 7000981 VIRIN: 211223-F-LC363-1111 Resolution: 5031x2830 Size: 3.24 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.