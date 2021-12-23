Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB [Image 3 of 6]

    Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Marine from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron marshals in an F/A-18 Hornet at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 23, 2021. The VMFA-115 deployed a squadron of F/A-18s along with necessary support personnel in order to signal U.S. and coalition resolve in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB

    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    F/A-18
    VMFA-115
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th AEW

