Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB

Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in late December, bringing a full squadron of F/A-18 Hornets.



Serving as a strategic operating location, PSAB and the VMFA-115 Silver Eagles fill a mutually beneficial role of countering destabilizing regional activity.



“Strategically from this location, we enhance the Combined Forces Air Component Commander’s flexibility and available assets to fluidly move around the theatre,” said Lt. Col. Tim Miller, VMFA-115 commander. “We bring a long and short range strike and defensive counter air capability that bolsters the credible combat power that we look to project in concert with our partners and allies to further stabilize this region.”



The key addition of the unit prepares and postures U.S. and coalition forces to span the full range of combat effectiveness while maximizing regional capabilities in regards to mutual security concerns.



“This sends a clear and unequivocal message to the region,” said Col. Jason Smith, 378th Expeditionary Operations Group commander. “Our resolve remains very strong about the peace and security of the Middle East. We are willing to defend it if needed.”



The Silver Eagles have been fully immersed in the day-to-day operations here at PSAB, building partnerships with both the U.S. Air Force and partner nations.



“From day one, interoperability has been outstanding, we’ve had the ability to fully integrate into combat operations,” Miller said. “Our interoperability is everything, as a joint force and as a coalition. We are absolutely in sync with the joint forces here as well as our partner and allied nations in theatre.”



By continuously working with joint and coalition forces, the unit endeavors to forge resolute partnerships necessary to enable peace and stability in the region.



“We are a joint force through and through, we don’t do any major operations without our joint force,” Smith said. “It’s imperative that we work together and train together because we will undoubtedly fight together.”



Ultimately, the arrival of the VMFA-115 provides a significant asset that enhances the global security and credible combat power of the region.



“Our presence here underscores the United States’ desire to be an indispensable partner in the region,” Miller said. “We are here to enhance the deterrence, enhance the training opportunities with our partner nations and if required we are 100% ready to fight.”