Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB [Image 4 of 6]

    Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Marine F/A-18 Hornet sits on the flight line at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 23, 2021. The arrival of the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 improves the ability of the Combined Forces Air Component Commander to move forces fluidly across the theatre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 05:35
    Photo ID: 7000982
    VIRIN: 211223-F-LC363-1054
    Resolution: 5611x3156
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB
    Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB
    Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB
    Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB
    Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB
    Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    F/A-18
    VMFA-115
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT