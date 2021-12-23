A U.S. Marine F/A-18 Hornet taxis on the flight line at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 23, 2021. The arrival of the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 is a key addition to PSAB as it prepares and postures U.S. and coalition forces to span the full range of combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 05:35 Photo ID: 7000984 VIRIN: 211223-F-LC363-1128 Resolution: 5159x2902 Size: 4.76 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.