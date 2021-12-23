U.S. Marine F/A-18 Hornets from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 fly over Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 23, 2021. The arrival of the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 improves the ability of the Combined Forces Air Component Commander to move forces fluidly across the theatre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 05:35 Photo ID: 7000979 VIRIN: 211223-F-LC363-1007 Resolution: 4386x2467 Size: 3.79 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.