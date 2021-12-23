Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB

An F/A-18 Hornet lands at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 23, 2021. Marines from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 deployed to PSAB to maximize regional capabilities in regards to mutual security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

