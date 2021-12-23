An F/A-18 Hornet lands at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 23, 2021. Marines from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 deployed to PSAB to maximize regional capabilities in regards to mutual security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 05:35
|Photo ID:
|7000980
|VIRIN:
|211223-F-LC363-1029
|Resolution:
|4147x2333
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB
