Marine F/A-18s bring joint-force to PSAB

U.S. Marine F/A-18 Hornets from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 sit on the flight line at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 23, 2021. The arrival of the VMFA-115 is a key addition to PSAB as it prepares and postures U.S. and coalition forces to span the full range of combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

