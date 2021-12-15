Destroying explosives, improving interoperability

U.S. service members and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members gather around an arrangement of explosives at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2021. The U.S. and its military forces are committed to the continued defense of Japan and maintaining regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

Date Taken: 12.15.2021
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP