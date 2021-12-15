Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Destroying explosives, improving interoperability [Image 9 of 9]

    Destroying explosives, improving interoperability

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members gather around an arrangement of explosives at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2021. The U.S. and its military forces are committed to the continued defense of Japan and maintaining regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

