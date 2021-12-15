Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Destroying explosives, improving interoperability [Image 2 of 9]

    Destroying explosives, improving interoperability

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeremy Guzman, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal quality assurance section chief, speaks to Japan Air Self-Defense Force members at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2021. Fostering bilateral relationships between U.S. EOD technicians and JASDF counterparts ensures increased interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

