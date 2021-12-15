Destroying explosives, improving interoperability

Airman 1st Class Christian Fouts, left, and Airman 1st Class Armand Vidovic, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, prepare a detonation site at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2021. The 18th CES EOD flight routinely conducts ammunition disposal requests to support local units' disposal of unserviceable munitions, saving the unit money in shipping and storage costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

