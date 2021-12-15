U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frank Lopez, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, right, and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force member, prepare grenades for disposal at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2021. Joint training on proper demolition techniques reduces the hazard of residual munitions in future bilateral missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 00:24 Photo ID: 7000889 VIRIN: 211215-F-IV266-1096 Resolution: 4807x3198 Size: 9.42 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Destroying explosives, improving interoperability [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.