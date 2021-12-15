U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frank Lopez, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, right, and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force member, prepare grenades for disposal at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2021. Joint training on proper demolition techniques reduces the hazard of residual munitions in future bilateral missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 00:24
|Photo ID:
|7000889
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-IV266-1096
|Resolution:
|4807x3198
|Size:
|9.42 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Destroying explosives, improving interoperability [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS
