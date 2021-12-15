Airman 1st Class Armand Vidovic, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, wraps detonation cord around a block of C4 explosive at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2021. Wrapping C4 in detonation cord eliminates the need for using blasting caps, a more sensitive explosive initiator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|12.15.2021
|01.04.2022 00:24
|7000895
|211215-F-IV266-1192
|6048x4024
|11.69 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|5
|2
This work, Destroying explosives, improving interoperability [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
