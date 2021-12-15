Senior Airman Curtis Carroll III, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment member, operates a front-end loader at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2021. Pavements and construction equipment members routinely work with the explosive ordnance disposal teams to ensure explosives are safely disposed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 00:24
|Photo ID:
|7000896
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-IV266-1364
|Resolution:
|5727x4024
|Size:
|15.43 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Destroying explosives, improving interoperability [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
