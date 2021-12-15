Destroying explosives, improving interoperability

U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians prepare grenades for disposal at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2021. EOD technicians ensure any expired or deteriorating explosives are disposed of properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|12.15.2021
|01.04.2022 00:24
|7000893
|211215-F-IV266-1052
|6048x4024
|12.52 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|2
|2
