211208-A-BS696-0008

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, presents Jeremy Crouse, logistics division chief in the Directorate of Supply and Transportation, with the Department of the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, signed by Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Royar, commanding general, U.S. Army and Aviation Command.

Crouse was recognized for exceptional civilian service when he rescued a drowning woman earlier in the year.

(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 11:33 Photo ID: 7000517 VIRIN: 211208-A-BS696-0008 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 912.78 KB Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments [Image 7 of 7], by Pam Goodhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.