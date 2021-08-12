Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments [Image 7 of 7]

    Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Photo by Pam Goodhart 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, presents Jeremy Crouse, logistics division chief in the Directorate of Supply and Transportation, with the Department of the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, signed by Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Royar, commanding general, U.S. Army and Aviation Command.
    Crouse was recognized for exceptional civilian service when he rescued a drowning woman earlier in the year.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments [Image 7 of 7], by Pam Goodhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LETTERKENNY ARMY DEPOT RECOGNIZES EMPLOYEE ACCOMPLISHMENTS

    Awards
    LEAD
    AMCOM

