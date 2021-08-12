Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments

211208-A-BS696-0023

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot and Daniel Cole, electronic measurement equipment mechanic supervisor, LEAD, present Terry Collins, electronic measurement equipment mechanic, LEAD, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of being named LEAD’s Wage Grade Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter.

(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

