Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments [Image 4 of 7]

    Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Photo by Pam Goodhart 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    211208-A-BS696-0023
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot and Daniel Cole, electronic measurement equipment mechanic supervisor, LEAD, present Terry Collins, electronic measurement equipment mechanic, LEAD, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of being named LEAD’s Wage Grade Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 11:33
    Photo ID: 7000514
    VIRIN: 211208-A-BS696-0023
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments [Image 7 of 7], by Pam Goodhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments
    Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments
    Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments
    Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments
    Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments
    Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments
    Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LETTERKENNY ARMY DEPOT RECOGNIZES EMPLOYEE ACCOMPLISHMENTS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    LEAD
    AMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT