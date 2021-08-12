211208-A-BS696-0004
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, provides remarks to the Letterkenny workforce during a town hall and awards ceremony at the depot Dec. 8.
“Effective leadership is taking care of your people,” Col. Allbritton said. “One reason why people continue to go above and beyond is because they are consistently recognized for their contributions.”
(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)
This work, Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments [Image 7 of 7], by Pam Goodhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LETTERKENNY ARMY DEPOT RECOGNIZES EMPLOYEE ACCOMPLISHMENTS
