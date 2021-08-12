Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments

211208-A-BS696-0004

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, provides remarks to the Letterkenny workforce during a town hall and awards ceremony at the depot Dec. 8.

“Effective leadership is taking care of your people,” Col. Allbritton said. “One reason why people continue to go above and beyond is because they are consistently recognized for their contributions.”



(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

