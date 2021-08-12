211208-A-BS696-0019

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot and William Higgs, applications division chief, LEAD, present Jason White, lead IT specialist, LEAD, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of being named LEAD’s General Schedule Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter.

(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

This work, Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments [Image 7 of 7], by Pam Goodhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.