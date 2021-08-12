Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments

211208-A-BS696-0028

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot and Curtis Ritchey, heavy mobile equipment supervisor, LEAD, present Buddy Swope, engineering equipment operator, LEAD, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal for being named LEAD’s Wage Grade Employee of the Year.

(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

Date Taken: 12.08.2021