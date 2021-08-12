Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 211208-A-BS696-0008 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 211208-A-BS696-0008 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, presents Jeremy Crouse, logistics division chief in the Directorate of Supply and Transportation, with the Department of the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, signed by Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Royar, commanding general, U.S. Army and Aviation Command. Crouse was recognized for exceptional civilian service when he rescued a drowning woman earlier in the year. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Letterkenny Army Depot recognized several of its outstanding employees during a virtual town hall, held at the depot headquarters Dec. 8.



Jeremy Crouse, logistics division chief in the Directorate of Supply and Transportation, was awarded the Department of the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, signed by Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Royar, commanding general, U.S. Army and Aviation Command. The award was presented by Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, LEAD, in recognition of Crouse’s exceptional civilian service when he rescued a drowning woman earlier in the year.



Daniel Hoffman, heavy mobile equipment inspector leader in the Directorate of Product Assurance was awarded with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal, signed by Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Royar, commanding general, AMCOM. Hoffman was recognized as an AMCOM MVP for his contributions to the Quality Management System at LEAD.



Terry Collins was awarded the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of being named LEAD’s Wage Grade Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter. Collins is an electronic measurement equipment mechanic in the Directorate of Industrial Operations.



“I like working at LEAD because I am surrounded by good people and there is a common goal to meet our customers’ needs,” Collins said. “Being recognized as Employee of the Quarter means that I have value to offer to the mission.”



Jason White was awarded the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of being named LEAD’s General Schedule Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter. White is a lead IT specialist in the Directorate of Information Management. In addition to being named Employee of the Quarter, White was also named GS Employee of the Year and awarded the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal.



“I am honored to be recognized along with such an outstanding support team. If it weren’t for the excellent management and the DOIM team as a whole, this would not have been possible,” White said about his awards. “I cannot echo enough that every DOIM team member’s efforts are a part of these awards.”



Buddy Swope was also awarded the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal for being named LEAD’s WG Employee of the Year. Swope serves as an engineering equipment operator in the Directorate of Public Works.



“It is a great honor to be selected as employee of the year,” Swope said. “Recognizing employees like this is one of the many reasons LEAD is such a great place to work.”



Also recognized with Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medals for outstanding work in their respective fields were James Fennen II, equipment specialist, Directorate of Missile and Aerospace Readiness; Kenneth Davis, logistics division chief, DMAR; Hannah Diehl, program management office and demand team lead, Office of Strategic Management; Harold (TJ) Coder, depot modernization lead, OSM; Michael Craul, certified missile round assembly facility branch chief, DMAR; Tony Wolff, electronics technician, DMAR; David Stein, electronic measurement equipment mechanic, OSM; Paden Weaver, electronics engineer, OSM; Beariz Flores, equipment specialist, DMAR; Katherine Coleman, training specialist, Depot Training Office; Todd Santiago, electronics technician, DMAR; and Matthew Knarr, electronics technician, DMAR.



David Russell, master scheduler, OSM; Aaron Frey, supply technician, DST; and Beatriz Flores, electronics technician, DMAR, were also awarded Department of the Army Certificates of Achievement for outstanding customer support in their respective directorates.



Members of the depot’s Sentinel Reset Team were recognized with Department of the Army Certificates of Achievement for their professional support in accelerating the delivery of multiple Sentinel reset systems in an effort to provide unit readiness to the warfighter.



Members of the team included Tony Weller, Kevin Griffith, Brock Ashman, Jordan Dewalt, Justin Sites, Michael Piper, Jaron Gomer, Shane Sneary, Derrick Myers, Kyle Atherton, Jason Robinson and Scott Pheil.



Robert Slocum, deputy director, DPW and Kelley Barnes, engineering and planning division chief, DPW were both recognized with Commander’s Coins for Excellence for their work in supporting the depot’s modernization plan.



In his remarks to the team, Col. Allbritton discussed the importance of communication, effective leadership, Performance to Promise and workload opportunities.



“Effective leadership is taking care of your people,” Col. Allbritton said. “One reason why people continue to go above and beyond is because they are consistently recognized for their contributions.”



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. LEAD is a subordinate of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, and is the Air and Missile Defense and Long Range Precision Fires depot, supporting systems for the Department of Defense, foreign partners and industry. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and -operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



