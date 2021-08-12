211208-A-BS696-0010

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, presents Daniel Hoffman, a heavy mobile equipment inspector leader in the Directorate of Product Assurance was awarded with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal, signed by Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Royar, commanding general, AMCOM. Hoffman was recognized as an AMCOM MVP for his contributions to the Quality Management System at LEAD.

(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 11:33 Photo ID: 7000516 VIRIN: 211208-A-BS696-0010 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 869.22 KB Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments [Image 7 of 7], by Pam Goodhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.