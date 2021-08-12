Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments [Image 6 of 7]

    Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Photo by Pam Goodhart 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    211208-A-BS696-0010
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, presents Daniel Hoffman, a heavy mobile equipment inspector leader in the Directorate of Product Assurance was awarded with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal, signed by Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Royar, commanding general, AMCOM. Hoffman was recognized as an AMCOM MVP for his contributions to the Quality Management System at LEAD.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 11:33
    Photo ID: 7000516
    VIRIN: 211208-A-BS696-0010
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 869.22 KB
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US 
    This work, Letterkenny Army Depot recognizes employee accomplishments [Image 7 of 7], by Pam Goodhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LETTERKENNY ARMY DEPOT RECOGNIZES EMPLOYEE ACCOMPLISHMENTS

    Awards
    LEAD
    AMCOM

