National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force

The A-1 Skyraider was an attack aircraft that saw its first flight in 1945. While it's service was too late for WWII, the A-1 provided close air support to forces in Vietnam, delivering heavy payloads where other jets could not.

