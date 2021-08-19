The A-1 Skyraider was an attack aircraft that saw its first flight in 1945. While it's service was too late for WWII, the A-1 provided close air support to forces in Vietnam, delivering heavy payloads where other jets could not.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 19:15
|Photo ID:
|6999303
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-NK400-1007
|Resolution:
|2740x1542
|Size:
|571.15 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force [Image 7 of 7], by Ashley Marsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
