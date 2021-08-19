National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force

The KC-46 Pegasus is the latest development to the #AirForce inventory. This aerial refueling tanker can carry more than 210,000 lbs of fuel and extend the range of other aircraft to achieve rapid global mobility and airpower anywhere around the globe.
