The B-2 Spirit, widely known as the Stealth Bomber is one of the #AirForce’s heavy strategic bombers, capable of carrying both conventional and thermonuclear weapons. Its unique design allows for exceptional range and a highly-reduced radar profile to avoid detection.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 19:15
|Photo ID:
|6999296
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-NK400-1001
|Resolution:
|2740x1542
|Size:
|364.65 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force [Image 7 of 7], by Ashley Marsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
