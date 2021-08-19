The B-2 Spirit, widely known as the Stealth Bomber is one of the #AirForce’s heavy strategic bombers, capable of carrying both conventional and thermonuclear weapons. Its unique design allows for exceptional range and a highly-reduced radar profile to avoid detection.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 19:15 Photo ID: 6999296 VIRIN: 210819-F-NK400-1001 Resolution: 2740x1542 Size: 364.65 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force [Image 7 of 7], by Ashley Marsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.