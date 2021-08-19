Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force [Image 3 of 7]

    National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Ashley Marsh 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    As the latest generation of fighter, the F-35 Lightning II is an all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft intended to provide both air superiority and strike missions. Additionally, the F-35 provides electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 19:15
    Photo ID: 6999298
    VIRIN: 210819-F-NK400-1003
    Resolution: 2740x1542
    Size: 630.95 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force [Image 7 of 7], by Ashley Marsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force
    National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force
    National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force
    National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force
    National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force
    National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force
    National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Aviation Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT