As the latest generation of fighter, the F-35 Lightning II is an all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft intended to provide both air superiority and strike missions. Additionally, the F-35 provides electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 19:15 Photo ID: 6999298 VIRIN: 210819-F-NK400-1003 Resolution: 2740x1542 Size: 630.95 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force [Image 7 of 7], by Ashley Marsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.