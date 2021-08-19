The HH-60 Pave Hawk was introduced in 1982 and fills multiple roles. Variants of this helicopter fulfill combat search and rescue, insertion/recovery of special operations personnel, aeromedical evacuation and disaster relief.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 19:15
|Photo ID:
|6999302
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-NK400-1006
|Resolution:
|2740x1542
|Size:
|709.59 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force [Image 7 of 7], by Ashley Marsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT