National Aviation Day Twitter Graphic for Air Force

The F-86 Sabre was the U.S.'s first swept-wing fighter designed to counter the Soviet MiG-15 in high-speed dogfights in the skies of the Korean War. This aircraft took part in some of the earliest jet-to-jet battles.

