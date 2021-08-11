U.S. Air Force special missions’ aviators from the 73rd Special Operations Squadron prepare to load 105mm rounds in order to support a call-to-fire mission at Jefferson Proving Ground, Indiana Nov. 8, 2021. During a one-minute drill they tested their ability to fire as many rounds as possible at an approved target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rito Smith)
|11.08.2021
|12.30.2021 11:32
|6998133
|211108-F-OQ858-1044
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
This work, AC-130J Gunships train with multi-national JTAC's [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Rito Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
