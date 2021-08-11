A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 73rd Special Operations Squadron conduct pre-flight checks before flying a live-fire training mission during Bold Quest 21.2 Fort Wayne, Indiana Nov. 8, 2021. Prior to taking off, Airmen check the aircraft and weapons systems for any malfunctions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rito Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 11:32 Photo ID: 6998128 VIRIN: 211108-F-OQ858-1013 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.57 MB Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AC-130J Gunships train with multi-national JTAC's [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Rito Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.